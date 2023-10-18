SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.20

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 110360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

