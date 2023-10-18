SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 911,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

