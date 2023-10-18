SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 781,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 957,511 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $20.31.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,258.8% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,972 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

