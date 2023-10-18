SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 253,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

