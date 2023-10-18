SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $9,882,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

