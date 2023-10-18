SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

