SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 157,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 73,029 shares.The stock last traded at $116.82 and had previously closed at $115.41.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

