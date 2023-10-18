SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 738,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 146,702 shares.The stock last traded at $35.26 and had previously closed at $35.45.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

