SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59,268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 462,296 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,550,000 after purchasing an additional 360,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,051,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. 191,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

