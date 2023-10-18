SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $410.07 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

