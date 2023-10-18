Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.23. Stagwell shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 17,605 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STGW. B. Riley dropped their target price on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Stagwell Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In related news, President Jay Leveton bought 7,540 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

