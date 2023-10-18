Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 297,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 743,755 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $597.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.51.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Standard Lithium stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.