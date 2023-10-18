Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. 1,111,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,779. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

