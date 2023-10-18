Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

