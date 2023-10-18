StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of COE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
