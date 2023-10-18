StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

