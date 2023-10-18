StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $3.41 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

