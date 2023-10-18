StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $58,093.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,863.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 236,608 shares of company stock worth $619,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.