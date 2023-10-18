StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.73 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

