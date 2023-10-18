StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 4.0 %

CGA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

