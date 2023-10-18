StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.