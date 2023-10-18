StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
