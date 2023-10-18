StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.