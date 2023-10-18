StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.