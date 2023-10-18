StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

