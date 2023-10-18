StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

