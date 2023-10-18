StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

