StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Esports
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.