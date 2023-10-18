StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

