StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.