StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
