StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
