StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

