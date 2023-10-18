StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM opened at $0.67 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.