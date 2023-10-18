StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM opened at $0.67 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

