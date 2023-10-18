Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $344.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.48 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

