Strs Ohio Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $186.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.43.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

