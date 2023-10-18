Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

