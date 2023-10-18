Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 209,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

