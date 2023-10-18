Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650,528 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 407.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UDR by 26.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

