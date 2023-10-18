Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 624.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

