Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

