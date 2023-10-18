Strs Ohio Has $14.92 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

Shares of JBHT opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

