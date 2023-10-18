Strs Ohio Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.