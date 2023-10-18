Strs Ohio Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

SAIC stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.