Strs Ohio Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 227,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

