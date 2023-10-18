Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

