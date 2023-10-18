Strs Ohio Purchases 205,678 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1,183.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205,678 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

