Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 957.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

