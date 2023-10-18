Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,266,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

KIM stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

