Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

