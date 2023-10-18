Strs Ohio Sells 4,533 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $252.84 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.35 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

