Strs Ohio Sells 47,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.49% of YETI worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

