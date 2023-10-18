Strs Ohio Sells 5,414 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,190 shares of company stock worth $13,745,710. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

