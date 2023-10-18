Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 64.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.98. 354,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,133. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.86.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

