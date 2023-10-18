Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $270.60. 295,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day moving average is $285.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

