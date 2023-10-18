Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Ventas worth $96,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 229.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

